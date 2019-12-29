



– In this week’s Furry Friend Finder , we introduce you to Nikolai and Pepe.

Nikolai is a 5-month-old, 13-pound French Bulldog. Nikolai is very quiet and loving, and he enjoys going for walks and playing with his toys. Nikolai is still a growing puppy, so he will need a home with the time to train him and teach him how to be housebroken.

Pepe is a 10-year-old, 7 pound rat-terrier mix. Pepe is very loving and quiet. Pepe enjoys his walks, having his belly rubbed and just hanging out with you!

We also have a Furry Friend Finder update: We are so happy that the little longhaired chihuahua named Blue was adopted! Beth and Tom lost their longhaired chihuahua Ozzy to old age. When they saw Blue on Furry Friend Finder, they fell in love again. Tom and Beth tell us Blue lights up their life, and he now has plenty of room to run and play in his new home in the Catskill mountains on 17 acres!

You can keep track of the animals that are still looking for homes and see which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org. The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan or you can call (212) 752-4842.