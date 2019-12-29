



— The suspect in a Monsey , New York, synagogue attack led law enforcement on a two-hour cross-county search late Saturday night before officers finally caught him in Harlem

The suspect has been identified as 37-year-old Grafton Thomas, of Greenwood Lake, New York, in Orange County.

Police told CBS2 that after stabbing five people and chasing them inside a synagogue, Thomas escaped in a gray Nissan Sentra.

The arrest reportedly happened shortly after midnight. Officers stopped him near West 144th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard.

On Twitter, New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said officers Radziwon and Mattera’s “keen eye and quick response … led to the apprehension” of Thomas.

Last night, a keen eye & quick response by @NYPD32Pct cops led to the apprehension of a suspect wanted in connection with the horrific attack at a Hanukkah celebration in Monsey. Outstanding work by Officers Radziwon & Mattera. pic.twitter.com/yyZ6sZEOsS — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) December 29, 2019

Thomas was taken to the 32nd precinct, where early Sunday morning he was led out the front door in handcuffs, put into the back of an unmarked car and taken back to Rockland County.

He will be facing five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary.

The vehicle Thomas was driving has since been towed back to Rockland County.

Police have not released information on a possible motive.

In addition to the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force investigating the attack, New York’s Attorney General also commented, saying, “There is zero tolerance for acts of hate of any kind and we will continue to monitor this horrific situation.”

In New York City, the NYPD’s counterterrorism bureau said it was “closely monitoring” the investigation.