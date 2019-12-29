BREAKINGSuspect In Custody After Several People Stabbed During Monsey, New York Chanukah Event
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you’re hosting a New Year’s Eve party, you want to go all out.

Lifestyle expert Limor Suss has lots of ideas to make sure your party is one for the books.

Suss says the first thing to do is make sure you have 2020 party supplies, such as glasses, horn blowers, tiaras and hats.

New Year’s Eve “bubbly bar” (Credit: CBS2)

“One tip, though, is I really wouldn’t get the confetti because it will take you forever [to clean up],” she said.

For refreshments, Suss suggests setting up a “bubbly bar” with champagne or sparkling cider in stemless flutes, plus a tray of various fruits so guests can customize their own drinks.

If you want to set out a cheese platter, Suss says get three to five different cheeses, then add nuts or dried fruit.

Another fun idea is to make a paper or cardboard frame for guests to take selfies.

