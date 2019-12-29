



— Bail is set at $5 million for the man accused of trying to kill Jews celebrating Chanukah in Rockland County

Grafton Thomas, 37, is accused of storming into a synagogue with a weapon around 10 p.m. Saturday. The attack is being met with both shock and determination to not live in fear.

The Greenwood Lake man said nothing as a lawyer entered his not-guilty plea just 13 hours after Thomas allegedly attacked a group of worshipers marking the seventh night of Chanukah at the Monsey synagogue where Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg lives.

Witnesses say Thomas barged through the front door and pulled out a long sword or machete.

“I just saw him start to hit whoever he could,” witness Israel Klaus said. “I started immediately to run out the back door.”

“He took out his knife, sword from a holder and started hitting people back and forth. Nothing, he didn’t say anything. He screamed after me when I came out here, he screamed after me, ‘Hey you, I’ll get you,'” witness Josef Gluck said.

“He took out this knife from a holder and started hitting ppl. He came out here and said to me hey you I’ll get you.” A witness inside during the #MonseyStabbing describes the moment the suspect came running through the door holding a machete. @CBSNewYork @CBSNews #MonseyAttack pic.twitter.com/ek1d1eD9mA — Marc Liverman (@MarcLiverman) December 29, 2019

On Sunday, Gluck met with Rottenberg and Gov. Andrew Cuomo and described how despite his shock, he managed to get the license plate off the sedan Thomas was driving.

Technology tracked Thomas to Harlem where NYPD officers Mattera and Radziwon stopped him and took him into custody.

Last night, a keen eye & quick response by @NYPD32Pct cops led to the apprehension of a suspect wanted in connection with the horrific attack at a Hanukkah celebration in Monsey. Outstanding work by Officers Radziwon & Mattera. pic.twitter.com/yyZ6sZEOsS — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) December 29, 2019

Sources tell CBS2’s Tony Aiello that Thomas had blood on his clothes and smelled of bleach after apparently trying to wash away evidence.

“We’re looking at a string of deadly attacks on the Jewish community over the last 18 months. We’re talking about Pittsburgh, we’re talking about Poway, we’re talking about Jersey City and now Monsey, unfortunately. The community is, of course, fearful. The community is also resilient. Everyone is trying to demonstrate that going on with their lives is the best possible thing that they can do to demonstrate that,” said Alexander Rosemberg with the Anti-Defamation League.

To show light overcoming darkness, a long-planned celebration for new Torah scrolls took place as scheduled Sunday afternoon. A joyful noise filled the streets just hours after the frightening crime.

A joyful noise in Monsey. Presentation of new Torah scroll proceeds despite last night’s attempted murder at home of Rabbi. pic.twitter.com/yAFgvmDmvh — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) December 29, 2019

Light over darkness – joy in Monsey as new Torah scrolls are delivered. Pre-planned celebration proceeds just hours after attempted murder of Jews at home of Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg. pic.twitter.com/EaxXaIIT1N — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) December 29, 2019

Four Jewish male victims required treatment at area hospitals and one is listed in critical condition.

Cuomo has ordered the State Police to increase patrols to provide some measure of reassurance to the community.