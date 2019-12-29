BREAKINGSuspect In Custody After Several People Stabbed During Monsey, New York Chanukah Event
MONSEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Bail is set at $5 million for the man accused of trying to kill Jews celebrating Chanukah in Rockland County.

Grafton Thomas, 37, is accused of storming into a synagogue with a weapon around 10 p.m. Saturday. The attack is being met with both shock and determination to not live in fear.

Grafton E. Thomas (Credit: Rockland County Correctional Center)

The Greenwood Lake man said nothing as a lawyer entered his not-guilty plea just 13 hours after Thomas allegedly attacked a group of worshipers marking the seventh night of Chanukah at the Monsey synagogue where Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg lives.

NEW YORK SYNAGOGUE ATTACK: Machete-Wielding Suspect Captured In NYC After At Least 5 People Wounded In Monsey

Witnesses say Thomas barged through the front door and pulled out a long sword or machete.

“I just saw him start to hit whoever he could,” witness Israel Klaus said. “I started immediately to run out the back door.”

“He took out his knife, sword from a holder and started hitting people back and forth. Nothing, he didn’t say anything. He screamed after me when I came out here, he screamed after me, ‘Hey you, I’ll get you,'” witness Josef Gluck said.

On Sunday, Gluck met with Rottenberg and Gov. Andrew Cuomo and described how despite his shock, he managed to get the license plate off the sedan Thomas was driving.

NEW YORK SYNAGOGUE ATTACK: Suspect Grafton Thomas Pleads Not Guilty In Stabbing That Injured 5

Technology tracked Thomas to Harlem where NYPD officers Mattera and Radziwon stopped him and took him into custody.

Sources tell CBS2’s Tony Aiello that Thomas had blood on his clothes and smelled of bleach after apparently trying to wash away evidence.

“We’re looking at a string of deadly attacks on the Jewish community over the last 18 months. We’re talking about Pittsburgh, we’re talking about Poway, we’re talking about Jersey City and now Monsey, unfortunately. The community is, of course, fearful. The community is also resilient. Everyone is trying to demonstrate that going on with their lives is the best possible thing that they can do to demonstrate that,” said Alexander Rosemberg with the Anti-Defamation League.

WATCH: Officials Provide Update On Monsey Synagogue Stabbing Attack —

To show light overcoming darkness, a long-planned celebration for new Torah scrolls took place as scheduled Sunday afternoon. A joyful noise filled the streets just hours after the frightening crime.

Four Jewish male victims required treatment at area hospitals and one is listed in critical condition.

Cuomo has ordered the State Police to increase patrols to provide some measure of reassurance to the community.

