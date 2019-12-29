



By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

After a dry start to the day, clouds and rain have moved into the region, and things will stay dreary overnight. Expect chilly and wet conditions across most of the area, but things will be icy north and west of NYC, over the higher elevations.

Tomorrow morning’s commute looks especially problematic as heavy rain will be moving through along with sleet and ice well north and west, making for very treacherous driving conditions. Slow down and leave plenty of time to get where you’re going! It’ll be chilly and raw with temps only in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Rain will taper to showers Monday evening but things stay damp around town (and icy N/W) through Tuesday morning. The final day of 2019 will start with a few lingering drops followed by some breezy sunshine in the afternoon, and temps in the mid 40s.