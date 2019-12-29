By Mark McIntyre

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It was a splendid Saturday across the region, and conditions will stay quiet overnight. Expect a few clouds through the night and temps will drop into the 20s and 30s… so bundle up if you’re heading out!

Tomorrow will start off bright and dry but things will go downhill by late in the day. It will be a tad cooler with temps in the mid 40s and clouds thicken up through the day with rain likely after sunset.

The bad news is the rain will stick around right through tomorrow night and into most of Monday… and it could be heavy at times! Some locales far north and west could get a bit of freezing rain, especially over the highest elevations in Sullivan County… so take it slow!

A few showers are possible early Tuesday morning but skies will clear out and well have cool, gusty conditions to finish 2019 as temps reach the mid 40s.