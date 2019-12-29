



— A newlywed says she was horrified when she lost her diamond, which has decades of meaningful family history, on the Upper West Side.

It’s now somewhere in the metal crevices of a newsstand on 82nd Street and Broadway.

“I went to grab a bottle of water. I reached in, and all of a sudden, I heard a click,” Danielle Gelfand told CBS2’s Matt Kozar.

When Gelfand’s one-carat diamond came loose from her engagement ring on Friday and fell underneath the newsstand’s refrigerator, her heart sank.

The recently married dating coach received the ring as a gift from her 88-year-old mother, who had been given the ring by her own mother.

“My mother, who fled during the Holocaust from Belgium to Morocco, gave my husband this ring for me. It’s something that has survived not one war, but two, including the first World War. So, you know, I just, I was horrified,” Gelfand said.

The NYPD’s emergency service unit tried to help find the missing diamond.

Gelfand says officers removed some of the newsstand’s panels but were unable to make the necessary cuts to the metal without the owner’s permission.

This story could still have a happy ending, however. While frantically trying to locate the owner of the newsstand, Gelfand and her husband were able to speak to a manager who says he plans to meet them on Monday morning.

As Gelfand celebrates her birthday this weekend, she is optimistic she’ll find their lost diamond.

“We were about to go home because today is my birthday,” she said Saturday, “and I called my 88-year-old mother, who, you know, she really was sad, and then said, you know what, we have our health, and if it’s meant to be, we’ll get it back.”

A birthday wish to have a family heirloom back on her finger.