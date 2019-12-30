



– The Department of Buildings is revising the rules for façade inspections after a woman was killed by falling debris earlier this month.

The death happened along 49th Street and 7th Avenue near Times Square a woman was walking down the street when part of the building façade came crashing down from above, reports CBS2’s Nick Caloway.

New York City architect Erica Tishman was killed in that tragic incident on Dec. 17.

It turns out the DOB had previously issued violations to the building owners for failing to maintain its façade but nothing had been done.

On Monday, the DOB held a public hearing on a proposal to revise the rules for façade inspection in the city.

The proposals would make routine inspections more hands-on and require inspectors to have more experience.

Some city officials have also backed a plan to allow drone inspections of building facades in the city to help inspectors get a better look at buildings from the air.

