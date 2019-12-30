



– A family in the Bronx dealing with one loss is asking for help finding their dog after they say somebody took it on Christmas night.

Jose Carrero says he feels empty sitting alone in his living room in the West Farms section of the Bronx, reports CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez.

His beloved wife, Anna Bauta, passed away one week ago and Juju, the 10-year-old dog they treated as their child, is now missing.

Carrero says it is really difficult for him, as his wife and dog were his everything.

Carrero says he was deeply distraught and hadn’t eaten when he decided to take Juju for a walk on Christmas night.

He says he passed out on Boston Road near E. 180th St. When he woke up, the dog was gone.

“I was devastated,” he said.

The Shih Tzu was just a puppy when his wife’s daughter Jessica Perez gave it to her as a gift.

“Juju was everything to my mom,” said Perez. “All she spoke about was Juju. He meant so much to my mom.”

Perez says her family searched the neighborhood and animal shelters, but so far have found no sign of the sweet pup.

She’s hoping someone has him and will have the heart to return him to Carrero. He says Juju is all that can bring him joy again.

Anyone with information is asked to call the family at 347-251-7222 or 646-305-0005.