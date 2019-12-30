Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A top New York City Schools official has been fired after being arrested.
David Hay, the deputy chief of staff to schools chancellor Richard Carranza, is accused of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.
His arrest comes after an undercover investigation by the Neenah Police Department in Wisconsin.
The 39-year-old Brooklyn man was taken into custody Sunday at the General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee.
A spokesperson for the Department of Education says Hay was terminated after the city learned of his arrest.
The DOE says Hay did not have regular contact with children in his role with the city.