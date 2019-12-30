



— A New Jersey woman is recovering after a violent carjacking took place right outside her home.

The incident happened Friday on Herman Street in Garfield, where residents are on high alert, CBSN New York’s Meg Baker reported.

Police said the woman had just parked her 2016 Mercedes Benz CLS 550 outside of her home at around 8:30 p.m. when a black man wearing a mask or hooded sweatshirt demanded her keys.

When the victim refused, a struggle ensued. Police said the woman screamed for help and the suspect allegedly hit her in the head with a handgun. The victim fell to the ground, and the suspect took her keys.

Police said the woman’s husband ran outside and tried to stop the suspect, but the man fired a round from the handgun next to the husband’s ear. No one was struck by the bullet.

The suspect then got into the Mercedes and drove away. He was last seen heading towards Shaw Street.

Police said the woman was randomly targeted and they are keeping the area under 24-hour surveillance.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Garfield Police at (973) 478-8500.