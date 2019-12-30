Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Washington State man faces charges for allegedly spray painting the words “Bird God” on the Grand Army Plaza arch in Brooklyn.
Police said 36-year-old Denis Shelagin used a lift around 12 p.m. Sunday to access the Soldiers and Sailors memorial near the entrance to Prospect Park.
Officers took Shelagin into custody when he came down and charged him with criminal mischief, making graffiti and possession of a graffiti instrument.
It’s unclear what the phrase “Bird God” means.