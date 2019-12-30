Comments
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There is an update on the Forgotten Families CBS2 has reported on for almost a year.
Jersey City has joined Newark’s lawsuit seeking to stop New York City from relocating families from the Big Apple to other towns.
The families were put in homes, some of them without heat or hot water and in dilapidated conditions.
Through a Special One-Time Assistance program called SOTA, New York City pays the landlords one year’s rent to house homeless families.
Jersey City says it has nearly 200 families in SOTA homes.
Newark also recently filed a motion to dismiss a counter lawsuit filed by New York City.