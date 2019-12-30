NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two officers helped rescue a woman who became stuck between two buildings in Manhattan early Sunday morning.
Someone heard the woman calling for help around 4:30 a.m. and called 911.
Officers responded and canvassed the roof of a building on Mott Street between Bleecker and East Houston streets in the Bowery.
I want to shout out PO Barone and PO Manel—they responded to a 911 call for a person yelling for help. In their canvass and relentless follow up they discovered a person who fell 15 ft. between 2 buildings and remained trapped. 👏🏼👏🏼@NYPDSpecialops ESU then freed the person. 👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/vHcLeLVeZm
— NYPD 9th Precinct (@NYPD9Pct) December 30, 2019
The two officers found a 36-year-old woman who had fallen about 10 feet through a gap in the roof.
Emergency responders arrived at the scene and rescued the woman by entering through a wall on the third floor of the building.
She was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.