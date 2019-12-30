NY Synagogue AttackMore On The Developing Investigation, Suspect's Past & Security Response
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two officers helped rescue a woman who became stuck between two buildings in Manhattan early Sunday morning.

Someone heard the woman calling for help around 4:30 a.m. and called 911.

Officers responded and canvassed the roof of a building on Mott Street between Bleecker and East Houston streets in the Bowery.

The two officers found a 36-year-old woman who had fallen about 10 feet through a gap in the roof.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene and rescued the woman by entering through a wall on the third floor of the building.

She was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

