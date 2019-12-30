Comments
NEW CARROLLTON, Md. (CBSNewYork) — A man from the Bronx was killed Sunday when the small plane he was flying crashed into a house in Maryland.
NEW CARROLLTON, Md. (CBSNewYork) — A man from the Bronx was killed Sunday when the small plane he was flying crashed into a house in Maryland.
Investigators say they found 61-year-old Gordon Allen’s body inside the wreckage of the single-engine aircraft.
The plane was heading to Westchester on Sunday afternoon and went down 20 miles from Washington, crashing into a two-story home and starting a fire.
No one was inside the house at the time.
According to CBS Baltimore, Allen’s plane went down just minutes after taking off from the College Park Airport.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.