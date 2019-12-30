



MONSEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Rockland County officials are calling for new security measures to keep the Jewish community safe following Saturday’s synagogue stabbing that injured five people in Monsey.

The county executive is expected to announce that a private security firm will work with law enforcement to provide free armed patrols after the horrific attack.

Meanwhile, investigators are still working to determine why Grafton Thomas allegedly traveled from Orange County to inflict hate and suffering in the middle of Chanukah.

The 37-year-old suspect is accused of storming into the Monsey home of Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg and stabbing a group of worshipers Saturday night.

Witnesses said Thomas pulled out a long sword, possibly a machete, and began attacking people.

“He started running into the big room, which was on the left side, and I throw tables and chairs that he should get out of here,” Aron Kohn said.

“He took out his knife from a holder and started hitting people back and forth. Nothing, he didn’t say anything,” said Josef Gluck. “He screamed after me, when I came out here, he screamed after me, ‘Hey you, I’ll get you!’ But that’s about it.”

Gluck said, despite his shock, he followed the suspect to his car and took down his license plate number as he drove off.

Police tracked Thomas to Harlem, where two NYPD officers could be seen taking him into custody with their guns drawn.

He pleaded not guilty to five counts of attempted murder and burglary and was held on $5 million bond.

Rabbi Rottenberg continued his weekly Sabbath closure ceremonies shortly after the attack.

“Last night’s brutal attack sent shock waves through our community and around the world,” spokesperson Shoshana Bernstein, of Congregation Netzach Yisroel, read a statement from the rabbi Sunday night. “Yet with God’s help, the causalities were less extensive than what might have been.”

The stabbing followed nine hate crimes across New York City in less than a week.

“Sadly, antisemitism, hate and bigotry has been on the increase – a toxic atmosphere right now,” Rabbi Yisroel Kahan, of Oizrim Jewish Council, said during a long-planned celebration for new Torah scrolls. “But we’re going to stand up against it, we’re going to prevail and go on with life.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has ordered New York State Police to step up patrols in Orthodox neighborhoods to give residents some peace of mind.

President Donald Trump condemned the attack on Twitter, writing, “The anti-Semitic attack in Monsey, New York, on the 7th night of Hanukkah last night is horrific. We must all come together to fight, confront, and eradicate the evil scourge of anti-Semitism. Melania and I wish the victims a quick and full recovery.”

Sen. Chuck Schumer also released a statement, which read in part, “Last night’s cowardly and callous attack on the Jewish community in Monsey was one of pure evil. This attack, and other anti-Semitic attacks that have occurred in recent days, demand a top-to-bottom federal investigation. I’ve asked the FBI to investigate any possible links—direct or indirect—between this attack and the ones of the past several days. I’ve also asked for an assessment of what is currently being done by federal law enforcement officials to prevent these attacks and what more can be done.”