



The New York Giants have fired Head Coach Pat Shurmur after winning four games this season and nine overall in his two seasons in charge.

Dave Gettleman will keep his role as general manager, team officials said Monday.

The Giants finished off a 4-12 season on Sunday, dropping a 34-17 decision at MetLife Stadium that allowed the Philadelphia Eagles to claim the NFC East title.

It was like many games this season for a Shurmur’s young team. The Giants played hard, stayed close for the most of the contest only to see things slip away in the second half because they didn’t make the plays in crunch time.

Some of that falls on the coaching staff. Some falls on Gettleman, who was hired two years ago, picked Shurmur to coach the team, and directed the acquisition of talent. Some is the result of an organization that has missed the playoffs seven of the last eight seasons not having enough talent.

“We didn’t win enough games, I don’t make any excuses for that,” Shurmur said after Sunday’s loss. “But I do know there are things that happened this year where this team improved in a lot of ways. I feel like it is only going to get better.”

Team president John Mara and chairman Steve Tisch said the search for Shurmur’s replacement will start immediately.

“The search will be extensive,” Mara said. “We understand this a very big decision for our franchise. We’ve had three losing years in a row and, quite frankly, we have lost some standing as an organization. When you have three losing years in a row as we have, you face a lot of criticism. A lot of it is deserved. It’s up to us now to turn that around and get back to where I think we should be.”

