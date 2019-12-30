Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Nearly half of all states in the U.S. will ring in the New Year with a minimum wage hike.
Twenty four states are raising their minimum wage next year.
In New Jersey, it’s going up to $11 an hour for most workers.
It will also rise to $11.80 for most places in New York state. It’s already $15 for most workers in New York City.
Employees on Long Island and in Westchester County will begin earning $13 an hour.