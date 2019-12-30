By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

As promised it was a downright dreary & messy day…damp from the start with chilly temps and breezes making for a raw feel. Rain will taper off this evening and overnight, and there will be some breaks in the clouds, but it will be cold and breezy with a low around 40.



Expect gradual clearing through the day tomorrow as we wrap up 2019, and temps will be above seasonable in the upper 40s…but breezy conditions will make it feel a bit cooler. Heading into the midnight hour, skies look clear and temps will be in the upper 30s, feeling colder due to those gusts.



The new year will start off bright & brisk with temps reaching the lower 40s under mostly sunny skies.