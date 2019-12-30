Comments
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A 14-year-old created a terrifying ordeal for some children in New Jersey.
Police say a 14-year-old got into a car that was running near Bergen Street and Hansbury Avenue around 4:30 a.m. and drove off.
Four children were inside the running car, all between the ages of 5 to 10.
The young driver sped down the street and around the corner before crashing into a tree.
All the children inside the car suffered minor injuries.
It is not confirmed yet if the 14-year-old driver was related to the other children.