



— It was an exciting moment Monday when a woman found a family heirloom she had lost on the Upper West Side

Danielle Gelfand’s one-carat diamond came loose from her engagement ring setting on Friday and fell underneath a newsstand refrigerator on 82nd and Broadway.

The NYPD tried to help but couldn’t cut the panels without the owner’s permission.

Monday morning, the owner came out to meet the couple.

Gelfand’s husband brought a special camera, ran a cable deep into the crevice and was able to locate the diamond.

Using some special equipment, they successfully got it out.

“A ring is just a ring, but this ring is so much more,” Danielle Gelfand said. “My mother is a Holocaust survivor and it’s a ring that lived through two wars, the first World War and the second World War. And she gave it to me.”

Gelfand’s mother had been given the ring by her own mother, and Gelfand hopes to keep the tradition alive by passing the ring down to her daughter some day.