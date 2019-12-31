



Police say they’ve caught one of the several suspects they are searching for is in custody.

The NYPD announced that 18-year-old Abu Conth has been charged with murder and gang assault for the brutal crime in the Morrisania section of the Bronx last week.

Investigators say 60-year-old Juan Fresnada was beaten to death when at least five suspects approached the 60-year-old and his husband at a local deli and demanded they have over their money.

The pair managed to run away but didn’t get very far.

“My husband said don’t get close to him. They just started throwing punches,” Bayron Caceres said.

Surveillance video captured the gruesome attack. The older man savagely whipped to the floor, punched, and stomped on. One of the attackers even hit him with a steel trash can.

Watch the video surveillance —

Caceres and friends who knew Fresnada are pleading for the public’s help to find the men who did this.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.