



— A high-ranking New York City school official was out of a job Tuesday after being arrested in Wisconsin

David Hay is accused of soliciting a minor for sex, CBSN New York’s Hazel Sanchez reported.

Hay worked with the Department of Education for nearly four years before his arrest.

On Sunday, police arrested Hay, 39, at General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee, charging him with using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.

It’s alleged he went online and communicated with someone he knew was under the age of 16, with the intent of having sexual contact or sexual intercourse with that individual.

The DOE called the allegations “…incredibly disturbing and absolutely unacceptable,” adding it “…took immediate action removing Mr. Hay from payroll and are terminating him.”

According to Hay’s LinkedIn account, he began working for the DOE back in 2016, first as special assistant to then-Schools Chancellor Carmen Farina. He was promoted in the fall of 2018, to deputy chief of staff to now-Chancellor Richard Carranza.

The DOE said in his role, Hay had no regular contact with students.

The doctorate recipient from Harvard University Graduate School of Education started his career as a high school teacher in 2005. Hay served as principal at two Wisconsin high schools before moving to New York.

The Department of Investigation said the special commissioner of investigation for the New York City School District is looking into the allegations against Hay, but had no further comment.