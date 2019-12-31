Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good morning all, and welcome to the final day of 2019! Skies start out on the gray side today but we will get some clearing through the day. Temps will be above seasonable in the upper 40s, but breezy conditions will make it feel a bit cooler.
As for tonight’s forecast, things look great – seasonably chilly in the upper 30s but mainly clear and dry. Things will feel a bit colder due to some gusty winds at times.
It appears that 2020 will start off bright and brisk with temps reaching the lower 40s under mostly sunny skies.