A Morris County grand jury handed up the indictment Monday against John Formisano. It charges the 24-year veteran of the Newark police department with murder, attempted murder, official misconduct, child endangerment, hindering apprehension and weapons offenses.

Formisano has pleaded not guilty and is being held at a psychiatric facility. He is scheduled back in court in two weeks.

Formisano is accused of gunning down his estranged wife, 37-year-old Christie Formisano, and shooting her boyfriend.

According to court documents, Formisano, 49, told investigators that on July 14 he entered the home the couple once shared in Jefferson Township, suspecting Christie had a male guest in the bedroom and “blacked out.”

Police said Formisano started shooting at the man and Christie, who ran to the homes next door. He allegedly followed still shooting, killing her outside of a neighbor’s house.

“She was an amazing girl. She was. She was the best friend. She was … your person. You always want that one person in your life and she was that person,” Cathleen Coviello-Guida said.

Coviello-Guida, who was in the courtroom Wednesday, said Christie was her best friend and a great mother.

“The best mom a person can be and it’s a shame their kids lost their mom, you know,” Coviello-Guida said.

The couple’s two young children were in the home the night of the alleged shooting, so Formisano is facing not only murder and attempted murder charges but also endangering the welfare of a child.

