NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two police officers were hurt when their cruiser overturned this morning in Manhattan.
The crash happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. near 11th Avenue and West 27th Street in Chelsea.
Both officers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
It’s unclear what caused the crash.
