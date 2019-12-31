NYE In NYCSecurity Checkpoints, Service Changes & Street Closures In Times Square
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two police officers were hurt when their cruiser overturned this morning in Manhattan.

The crash happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. near 11th Avenue and West 27th Street in Chelsea.

Both officers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

