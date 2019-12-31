



– As 2020 grinds into gear, CNET will be kick-starting a new decade with a trip to the Nevada desert for the annual tech bonanza CES. When we arrive in Las Vegas, we expect to be greeted by a bunch of new TVs, scores of eccentric gadgets and a whole gaggle of robots.

We’re still some years away from robots outnumbering humans at the show, but every year it does seem as though more bots are present on the show floor. In the past decade we’ve seen robots become more complex, more affordable and more diverse. The number of contexts in which they play a role in our lives — from the home to the workplace and beyond — have expanded to provide us with a vision of how humans and robots will coexist and collaborate in the future.

At CES, we’ll likely see this broad range of robots on full display. Among the CES Innovation Award nominees alone there’s the latest Roomba robot vacuum cleaner, an esports fighting robot and the show-stealing star of CES 2019, Groove X’s huggable companion robot Lovot.

Read more about the new robots and all CES previews on CNET.com