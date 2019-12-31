CBSN New YorkWatch Now
MONSEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The family of one of the victims critically injured in the hate crime attack against Jews at a Chanukah celebration have given a tragic update.

The family of 71-year-old Josef Neumann released a statement on New Year’s Eve, saying his condition is grave.

They report doctors are not optimistic he will regain consciousness.

The machete used in Saturday’s stabbing in a Monsey rabbi’s home penetrated Neumann’s brain and shattered his right arm.

His family is asking for prayers.

Grafton Thomas, 37, of Greenwood Lake, N.Y., is accused of storming into a synagogue with a machete. He has been charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary.

