MONSEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The family of one of the victims critically injured in the hate crime attack against Jews at a Chanukah celebration have given a tragic update.
The family of 71-year-old Josef Neumann released a statement on New Year’s Eve, saying his condition is grave.
They report doctors are not optimistic he will regain consciousness.
The machete used in Saturday’s stabbing in a Monsey rabbi’s home penetrated Neumann’s brain and shattered his right arm.
His family is asking for prayers.
Grafton Thomas, 37, of Greenwood Lake, N.Y., is accused of storming into a synagogue with a machete. He has been charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary.