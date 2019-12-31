Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A series of brutal anti-Semitic attacks have left the Jewish community on edge.
While local leaders are standing together in the face of hate, others are asking what needs to be done now to protect the Jews of greater New York.
Eric Goldstein, CEO of the UJA-Federation of New York, joined CBSN New York’s Dick Brennan to talk about methods of increasing security which have and have not worked, future options and the possible impact of New York’s new bail reform law that takes effect Jan. 1, 2020.