



A 73-year-old man was struck and killed by an SUV this morning on Long Island.

The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. near the intersection of Peninsula Boulevard and Edward Avenue in Woodmere.

Police said the victim was hit by a 2019 Infinity SUV. He was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The driver – a 36-year-old woman – stayed on the scene.

Neighbors said accidents happen far too often along that stretch of roadway.

“We need to do something about traffic here on Peninsula. I live in this house for nine years. There’s an accident probably once a week in front of our house. I’ve seen cars flipped over with kids climbing out of sunroofs,” said Rachel Tuchman. “It’s really dangerous.”

The victim’s name has not been released.