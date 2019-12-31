NYE In NYCSecurity Checkpoints, Service Changes & Street Closures In Times Square
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Five Towns, Local TV, Long Island, Nassau County, Woodmere


WOODMERE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A 73-year-old man was struck and killed by an SUV this morning on Long Island.

The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. near the intersection of Peninsula Boulevard and Edward Avenue in Woodmere.

Police said the victim was hit by a 2019 Infinity SUV. He was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The driver – a 36-year-old woman – stayed on the scene.

Neighbors said accidents happen far too often along that stretch of roadway.

“We need to do something about traffic here on Peninsula. I live in this house for nine years. There’s an accident probably once a week in front of our house. I’ve seen cars flipped over with kids climbing out of sunroofs,” said Rachel Tuchman. “It’s really dangerous.”

The victim’s name has not been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply