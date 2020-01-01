



— The NYPD is now investigating another anti-Semitic attack in Brooklyn , and police believe it may be linked to a second attack on the same night.

There were at least 10 attacks against the Jewish community in New York last week. Two of those incidents happened in Crown Heights and may have been committed by the same group, CBS2’s Nick Caloway reports.

The latest video to surface shows a 23-year-old Hasidic Jewish man walking near Albany Avenue and Lincoln Place when a group approaches.

One of the male suspects hit the Jewish man in the head with a chair and punched him in the face. Another menaced the victim with a stick before the group fled.

Just minutes earlier, a 56-year-old Hasidic Jewish man was walking on Union Street between Albany Avenue and Kingston Avenue.

A group approached from behind. One of them punched the Jewish man in the back of the head, knocking him to the ground. Another one recorded the incident on his phone. Then they ran.

Police now believe those two attacks are connected.

As the anti-Semitic violence surges, the fear and disgust grows.

“You’ve got to catch them,” one man said.

“It must stop,” one woman said.

Some in New York’s Jewish communities want the NYPD to bring back the practice of police dressing up and going undercover as decoys.

Eric Goldstein, CEO of the UJA Federation of New York, wonders at this point, why not?

“I think that having decoy policemen dressed as Hasidic Jews is a reasonable thing to do given the current circumstance,” he said.

The NYPD is launching neighborhood safety coalitions in Williamsburg, Borough Park and Crown Heights.

The department is also increasing police presence at houses of worship in several Brooklyn neighborhoods, along with adding extra light towers and more security cameras.

Some people in the Jewish community say as scary as these attacks are, they are, unfortunately, nothing new.