NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The only man in history to throw a perfect game in the World Series has died. New York Yankees legend Don Larsen passed away on New Year’s Day at the age of 90.

Larsen had reportedly been in hospice care in Idaho as he battled esophageal cancer.

The right-hander pitched for the Yankees for five seasons, from 1955 through 1959. His career in the Bronx was respectable — a 45-24 record with a 3.50 ERA — but what he achieved on Oct. 8, 1956 made him immortal.

Larsen faced 27 Brooklyn Dodgers and retired all 27 of them in Game 5 of the World Series. To this day, no other man has ever pitched a perfect game in any round of the playoffs. Only the late Roy Halladay threw on no-hitter in the 2010 NLDS.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Don Larsen, who remained a welcome & familiar face at our annual Old-Timers’ Day celebrations. The Yankees organization extends its deepest condolences to Don’s family and friends during this difficult time. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/OgOdofzSTS — New York Yankees (@Yankees) January 2, 2020

In his later years, the 90-year-old became a fixture at Yankees Old Timers’ Day and formed friendships with the two Yankee pitchers to throw perfect games in the regular season — David Wells (1998) and David Cone (1999).

Don Larsen introduced to the Yankee Stadium crowd on Old-Timers' Day. pic.twitter.com/ggbFRDAJqh — YES Network (@YESNetwork) June 17, 2018

Despite his failing health, Larsen continued to walk out onto the field at Yankee Stadium under his own power and greet the Bronx crowd.

We are devastated to hear of the loss of Don Larsen. Don was an incredible teammate, friend, and man. In our eyes, he was perfect. pic.twitter.com/HDhFr08CsG — Yogi Berra Museum (@Yogi_Museum) January 2, 2020

Stay with CBS New York for the latest on this developing story