NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The only man in history to throw a perfect game in the World Series has died. New York Yankees legend Don Larsen passed away on New Year’s Day at the age of 90.

Larsen had reportedly been in hospice care in Idaho as he battled esophageal cancer.

Pitcher Don Larsen (r), of the New York Yankees, wraps his arms around catcher Yogi Berra #8 after the final pitch of Game 5 of the 1956 World Series against the Brooklyn Dodgers at Yankee Stadium in New York. (Photo by: Diamond Images/Getty Images)

The right-hander pitched for the Yankees for five seasons, from 1955 through 1959. His career in the Bronx was respectable — a 45-24 record with a 3.50 ERA — but what he achieved on Oct. 8, 1956 made him immortal.

Larsen faced 27 Brooklyn Dodgers and retired all 27 of them in Game 5 of the World Series. To this day, no other man has ever pitched a perfect game in any round of the playoffs. Only the late Roy Halladay threw on no-hitter in the 2010 NLDS.

In his later years, the 90-year-old became a fixture at Yankees Old Timers’ Day and formed friendships with the two Yankee pitchers to throw perfect games in the regular season — David Wells (1998) and David Cone (1999).

Despite his failing health, Larsen continued to walk out onto the field at Yankee Stadium under his own power and greet the Bronx crowd.

