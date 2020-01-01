



— It’s a new year, a new decade, and for many of us, a chance to reach some new goals. And you do not have to strive for success all alone.

At an event on Wednesday, participants were guided on to a proper path, CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported.

The Manhattan Jewish Community Center was busy with people motivated to make a healthy start to the new year. There were many resolutions to lose weight or get in shape.

“My goal for the year ahead is to be much more thoughtful and conscious about what and when I’m eating, what and when I’m exercising, and to prioritize my health, too, because my kids need me to be in good condition in order to be my best self for them,” said Melissa Donovan, a busy mother of three.

Upper West Side resident Susan Gwertzman admitted it’s not easy to keep resolutions. And she’s not alone. Inspired clients keep fitness trainer Aubrey Sibanyoni very busy with their goals in January.

When asked when people start giving them up, Sibanyoni said with a laugh, “February.”

He then offered his is first piece of advice about exercise in 2020.

“It has to be a lifestyle, and you have to pick a time of the week and a day so you are very consistent,” Sibanyoni said.

Health and wellness expert Caroline Kohles said her best advice for resolutions is not to make them. Set “intentions” instead.

“A resolution for the brain is a big, huge, huge undertaking and that’s often times why people don’t keep them is because they take on too much,” Kohles said. “But a goal, or a plan or an intention, becomes bite size, and when something becomes bite sized it becomes manageable.”

Keeping a journal of minor achievements may keep you motivated to do it again. Psychology professor Wendy Suzuki suggests identifying other motivations.

“For me, a great teacher was a great motivating tool. So, I wanted to go to the great teacher. The other people in the class were motivators, but now I’m able to work out online at home because I’ve built up that set of motivations,” Suzuki said.

Most importantly, don’t get down about setbacks. Instead, celebrate the little victories.

“Know that every little thing that you do matters and makes a difference,” Kohles said.

Use a phone app or send a daily text or email to a family member or friend to keep track of your daily activities. Experts say finding a way to be accountable for your goals increases your likelihood of keeping your promise to yourself 70%.