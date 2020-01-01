Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two New York City hospitals say they welcomed the city’s first babies born in 2020 at the stroke of midnight.
New York City Health and Hospitals/Coney Island says little Aidan Zobnin weighs 7 pounds, 13 ounces and measures 20 inches.
Aidan is the second child of parents Jennet and Artyom.
Meanwhile, little Anthony Saraceno Jr. was born over on Staten Island at Richmond University Medical Center.
He was named after his dad, born to Michelle and Anthony Saraceno of Eltingville. He weighs 7 pounds, 9 ounces.