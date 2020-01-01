Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of runners welcomed in the New Year by taking part in the annual Midnight Run in Central Park.
It’s the 41st year for the event organized by the New York Road Runners.
It started out with a bang as a huge fireworks display exploded over West 72nd Street.
The route covered four miles and an estimated 5,000 runners took part.
They toasted 2020 with non-alcoholic sparkling cider.