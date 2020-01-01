Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It will be a little chilly out there on this New Year’s Day with a cold breeze in place, so be sure to have the coat and gloves. Outside of that, expect a mix of sun and clouds with wind chills in the 30s.
Tonight we’ll see mostly clear skies, but it will remain cold. Expect temps to fall into the 30s with wind chills in the 20s.
Tomorrow’s a decent looking day with sunshine winning out. We’ll even see our temps rebound a bit… upper 40s in reach.
Thursday night into Friday is the next period to watch as some rain spills into the area.