NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There are renewed calls to fire an NYPD officer, accused of breaking into a Nashville home and using a racial slur.

Advocates gathered for a rally at NYPD headquarters Wednesday, outraged over the case involving Officer Michael Reynolds.

The officer was sentenced to 15 days in jail for kicking in a woman’s door and threatening her in July of 2018.

Reynolds was on vacation and staying at an Airbnb next door to the woman’s house.

Police say he was drunk when he broke in.

“Our presence here today is to demand answers from the NYPD about why Michael Reynolds is still employed as a New York City police officer,” Rev. Kirsten John Foy, president of Arc of Justice, Inc. said.

Reynolds is on modified duty with the NYPD. A spokesperson says a departmental discipline process is moving forward.