Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A fire tore through an Upper East Side apartment early Wednesday morning.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A fire tore through an Upper East Side apartment early Wednesday morning.
It happened just after midnight on the 14th floor of a building on East 79th Street.
Two firefighters were injured as crews worked to get the fire under control.
Both were brought to Weill Cornell Medical Center.
One was reported to be in serious but non-life-threatening condition. The other suffered minor injuries.