



After a year which saw pedestrian deaths rise and cyclist deaths skyrocket – police say a 74-year-old was struck and killed Wednesday – the first reported pedestrian fatality of 2020.

According to the NYPD, the woman was struck just before 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day near Parsons Boulevard and Northern Boulevard in Queens.

Sources tell CBS2 the 74-year-old was not in a crosswalk and was in the middle of the block when she was struck by a Jeep Cherokee going west on Northern Boulevard.

That driver stayed at the scene and police have not made any arrests following the accident.

The NYPD Collision Investigation Squad is still investigating.

As of Dec. 23, there were 117 pedestrian deaths in 2019. There were 115 in all of 2018.

Despite the de Blasio Administration’s “Vision Zero” initiative, cyclist deaths were three times higher in 2019 than the year before.