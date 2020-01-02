



Police said the 22-year-old victim was assaulted shortly before 1 p.m. on New Year’s Day. This was the 13th reported anti-Semitic hate crime across the city since Dec. 23 – the first full day of Chanukah.

Jasmine Lucas, 24, was charged with second-degree assault and criminal mischief in the latest incident.

Police said Lucas and another woman yelled anti-Semitic slurs at the young man around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday near Broadway and Gerry Street.

“They took him and threw him down to the ground, and broke his phone and threw the phone at his head,” witness Moses Weiser said.

Investigators questioned the second woman, but she was released without charges.

The day before, a father said his 15-year-old son was riding the bus home from school in Gravesend when he was robbed at knifepoint by two men.

“They took his yarmulke off his head and they took his Earpods off his ear,” said the father, Jack Hershkovich. “They pushed him, they threatened him, but then they ended up getting off the bus.”

The NYPD released videos of two recent attacks, which investigators believe may have been carried out the same group of suspects.

The first video shows a group approach a 56-year-old Hassidic man last Tuesday in Crown Heights, then knock him to the ground. Minutes later, just blocks away, a group hit another Hassidic man over the head with a folding chair.

“If they’re going to attack Jews, they’re going to pay the price,” Curtis Sliwa, of the Guardian Angels said.

The Guardian Angels have started patrolling the streets of Crown Heights, alongside the NYPD and state troopers.

“They’re starting to call the Guardian Angels, as they did in the ‘70s, ‘80s and early-‘90s. We shouldn’t have to go back to that period of time. We became such a better city, and now we’re beginning to slip back into the abyss,” said Sliwa.

On Wednesday morning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo toured Williamsburg and directed the New York State Police to add patrols in Jewish neighborhoods across the state.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said additional NYPD strategic response officers will also be on the streets.

“The mayor and governor, they just come and give lip service. We want to see policies that will actually keep our neighborhoods safe,” Moshiach Now, of Crown Heights, said.

Later today, members of New York’s congressional delegation will announce plans to protect certain at-risk nonprofits, like synagogues and churches.