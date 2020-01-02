



– During the last weeks of December 2019, there have been 13 reported assaults against Jewish people around New York City, primarily in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. Here is a list of reported incidents since the first day of Chaunakah.

Incident #1: Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, approximately 11:40 a.m. Police responded to a 911 call of a person being assaulted near East 41 Street and Third Avenue in Manhattan’s Murray Hill neighborhood where a 65-year-old man was approached by a male individual who was punched, kicked him and made anti-Semitic slurs.

Incident # 2: Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at 8:40 p.m. Police responded to a 911 call of a person assaulted near Wythe Place and Wilson Street in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood. A witness said a group of teenagers approached a man’s 6-year-old son and a 7-year-old boy in the lobby of an apartment building and struck the victims from behind.

Incident #3: Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, around 1:40 a.m. Police responded to a 911 call of a person being harassed in front 332 Kingston Avenue in Crown Heights. A 25-year-old male that he was walking southbound on Kingston Avenue when a group of unidentified individuals started yelling anti-Semitic slurs at him. One of the suspects threw a beverage he was holding at the victim.

Incident # 4: Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at 5:20 p.m. A 56-year-old Hasidic Jewish male was walking on Union Street between Albany Avenue and Kingston Avenue when a group of men approached him from behind. One of the men punched the victim in the back of the head, knocking him down to the ground.

Incident #5: Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, about 6 p.m. A 23-year-old Hasidic Jewish man was walking on the sidewalk at Albany Avenue and Lincoln Place when a group of men approached him. One of the males struck the victim in the head with a chair and punched him in the face. Another man menaced the victim with a stick.

Incident #6: Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, no time listed. A victim was walking home and an unknown individual struck him in the face causing a laceration to his lip. The suspect fled on foot but was later apprehended and brought to Kings County Hospital for a psychological evaluation.

Incident #7: Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, around 1 a.m. A 40-year-old man was walking home in front of 4723 13th Avenue when a stranger approached him and blocked his path. The victim attempted to let the man pass and walk around the suspect when he was punched in the face, getting a laceration to his lip.

Incident #8: Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at 3:20 p.m. The 34-year-old woman was walking with a 3-year-old when a 42-year-old woman struck her in the face while shouting anti-Semitic slurs. The attacker was arrested and charged with assault as a hate crime.

Incident #9: Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at approximately 12:40 a.m. A 30-year-old Brooklyn woman was arrested for slapping three women ages 22, 26 and 31, all dressed in traditional clothing, near the corner of Eastern Parkway and Kingston Avenue. The attacker was said to be shouting anti-Semitic slurs during the alleged assault.

Incident #10 Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, around 7 a.m. A man walked into Chabad Word Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway and stated that he was “going to shoot up the place.” The suspect then fled. There were no reported injuries as a result, no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Incident #11: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at 4 p.m. A 66-year-old man was walking along Keap Street, in the vicinity of South 4 Street, when an unidentified man began to yell anti-Semitic remarks at him while another ran towards him. The targeted victim managed to flee without injury.

Incident #12: Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 4:30 p.m. A 15-year-old boy aboard a B-3 bus at Avenue U near East 16th St. was confronted by two males who pulled a knife, threated him and demanded his Airpods.

Incident #13: Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, around 1 p.m. A 22-year-old man was assaulted by two women, ages 24 and 34, who grabbed his phone, threw it on the ground and punched him in the throat at Broadway and Greey Street. The 24-year-old woman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and criminal mischief.