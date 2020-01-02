



Breastfeeding mothers in the NYPD are taking a stand and pursuing a class-action lawsuit alleging the department is not providing proper accommodations to female officers to pump.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is calling for an audit of all police lactation facilities, reports CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas.

A filthy lounge and the women’s locker room are some of the places female NYPD officers are forced to pump their breast milk after having a baby, according to the lawsuit.

They cite the lack of cleanliness, no refrigerator to store the milk, time to pump and even the ridicule of fellow officers as some of their top concerns.

Simone Teagle was the first officer to come forward after she said she experienced anxiety every day.

“I knew what I would be facing when I went in to ask for a break,” she said. “Shortly after that it turned into not asking for a break at all. It became easier, easier not to deal with the comments, to pump next to people, have the guys say things.”

“You can’t treat prisoners better than you treat mothers who would like to breastfeed,” said Adams.

In 2015, a Borough Hall file room was turned into a lactation room. It was cleaned, painted, comfortable chairs were brought in along with a refrigerator. Adams says this should be the standard across the city.

Laws are already in place aimed at providing proper accommodations.

Councilman Robert Cornegy is introducing new legislation that would require more oversight.

“The individuals who have lactation stations from the prior legislation are trained properly, those places are clean and sanitary,” said Cornegy Jr.

Simone Teagle said her milk supply depleted prematurely. Now her baby is 2 years old and she’s no longer with the department.

She still hopes the lawsuit creates a different experience for new mothers.

“Providing safe, clean accommodations for nursing mothers is not optional it’s the law,” said Hazel Crampton-Hays in a statement for the comptroller’s office. “We will review these concerning claims to determine the most appropriate way to address them.”

CBS2 is still waiting to hear back from the NYPD.