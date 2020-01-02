NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two boys, ages 9 and 12, have been reported missing in Brooklyn.
Sources told CBS2 the children were last seen around 9 a.m. Thursday heading north on Schenectady Avenue near Prospect Place in Crown Heights.
🚨Missing Person Alert🚨 We need the public's help finding these two children aged 12 and 9 last seen on Prospect Place and Schenectady Ave. (L)Treston Dixon 5'5" gray jacket. (R)Lazir Dixon 4'8" navy blue jacket and red hoodie. Call 911 if seen. #CrownHeights #NYPD #Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/G04At3h5ev
— NYPD 77th Precinct (@NYPD77Pct) January 2, 2020
The 9-year-old was identified as Lazir Dixon, who’s 4 feet 8 inches tall and last seen wearing navy blue jacket and red hoodie. The 12-year-old was identified as Treston Dixon, who’s 5 feet 5 inches tall and had on a gray jacket.
It’s unclear how the boys are related.
Sources said there’s no indication that they’re in any danger.
