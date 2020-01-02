CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Crown Heights, Kiran Dhillon, Local TV, Missing, missing children, New York


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two boys, ages 9 and 12, have been reported missing in Brooklyn.

Sources told CBS2 the children were last seen around 9 a.m. Thursday heading north on Schenectady Avenue near Prospect Place in Crown Heights.

The 9-year-old was identified as Lazir Dixon, who’s 4 feet 8 inches tall and last seen wearing navy blue jacket and red hoodie. The 12-year-old was identified as Treston Dixon, who’s 5 feet 5 inches tall and had on a gray jacket.

It’s unclear how the boys are related.

Sources said there’s no indication that they’re in any danger.

Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply