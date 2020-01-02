



– A line-up of 35 of the best bull riders in the world will be competing for a top prize of $100,000 this weekend at Madison Square Garden.

PBR held a weigh-in for the bulls on Thursday morning, reports CBSN New York’s Scott Rapoport.

What is it like to try and stay on one of these burly beasts?

“You are always gonna get hurt when you ride balls,” said PBR champion Jake Lockwood. “It’s something you’re not gonna be able to get away from. We just hope it’s not too bad. You can have aches and pains regardless.”

Last year’s bull riding champion earned $1.4 million, and riders can actually earn nothing if they don’t perform.

The 15/15 bucking battle airs Saturday on CBS2 at noon, while further rounds and the championship can be seen on CBS Sports Network.

For more information about attending this year’s event, see the PBR.com website.

