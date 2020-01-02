



North Massapequa’s fire department is getting some help after a fire ravaged their firehouse and several emergency vehicles.

St. Joseph Hospital donated equipment and enough supplies to fill up an ambulance.

The department’s ambulance sustained smoke and heat damage during the Christmas Day fire. Everything had to be removed.

Donations like the one on Thursday are helping them keep the community safe.

“We’re getting calls from north, south, east, and west. This is going to help get this ambulance in service tomorrow to service our community,” Fire Commissioner Jack Smalley said.

The Christmas fire started in the area where the department parks their trucks and it quickly spread through the firehouse.

It damaged two engines, a ladder truck, and an ambulance.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries battling the blaze. Officials said the initial investigation did not suggest the fire was suspicious.