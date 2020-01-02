Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top personal training spots around Jersey City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for personal training.

Consumers in the Jersey City area usually spend more in December at health and beauty businesses than other months of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of CRM and business health for small businesses. Daily spending at Jersey City-area health and beauty businesses grew to $609 per business in December of last year, second only to June with an average of $616, and 12% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Surge Fitness

PHOTO: SURGE FITNESS/YELP

First on the list is Surge Fitness. Located at 190 Christopher Columbus Drive, Unit 1R, Surge Fitness is the highest-rated personal training spot in Jersey City, boasting five stars out of 42 reviews on Yelp.

2. Four Fitness

PHOTO: FOUR FITNESS/YELP

Next up is McGinley Square’s Four Fitness, situated at 650 Montgomery St., Suite 101. With five stars out of 36 reviews on Yelp, it has also proven to be a local favorite.

3. F45 Training

PHOTO: F45 TRAINING/YELP

The Exchange Place location of fitness franchise F45 Training, located at 65 Bay St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving this personal training spot five stars out of 20 reviews.

4. Ironbound Performance Athletics

PHOTO: IRONBOUND PERFORMANCE ATHLETICS/YELP

And Ironbound Performance Athletics is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 17 Yelp reviews. Head over to 251 Newark Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Orangetheory Fitness

PHOTO: ORANGETHEORY FITNESS/YELP

Last but not least, check out the Jersey City location of Orangetheory Fitness, which has earned four stars out of 29 reviews on Yelp. You can find the group fitness spot near the waterfront at 475 Washington Blvd.

