Comments
HOWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey movie theater was evacuated when a man set off fireworks outside as part of a marriage proposal last night in Howell Township.
HOWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey movie theater was evacuated when a man set off fireworks outside as part of a marriage proposal last night in Howell Township.
The fireworks caused people to panic at Xscape movie theater off Route 9. Some even called 911 to report gunshots.
Nathan Sanders, 23, was taken into custody and questioned.
Police said he set off the fireworks outside Climb Zone, adjacent to the theater, as part of a friend’s marriage proposal.
“There was no intent to cause panic to theatre patrons,” police said in a Facebook post. “Obviously this was a very poor decision rather than an overt act.”
Sanders was charged with disorderly conduct and released.