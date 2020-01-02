Comments
The sun’s finally shining after a couple of cloudy days. We’re even looking decent in the temperature department with highs in the upper 40s. Not bad for January!
Clouds will be on the move tonight, but we’re not expecting any rain until after midnight. It won’t be quite as cold either with temps only dipping into the low 40s or so.
Tomorrow will feature some morning rain, but probably only spotty showers after that. Outside of that, expect temperatures to remain on the mild side in the upper 40s to near 50°.
Saturday’s looking like on and off rain, so have the gear on standby.