NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A software problem has caused credit cards and pre-paid parking cards to be rejected by parking meters around New York City.
The Department of Transportation says the software had an “established end date” of Jan. 1, 2020 and was never updated by the vendor.
Drivers can still pay with cash and by using credit cards via the ParkNYC app.
We’ve received reports across the city of parking meters not accepting credit cards. DOT crews are out fixing the issue. In the meantime, meters are still accepting coins & the free #ParkNYC app, available at https://t.co/iCQhX2wHF4, App Store, GooglePlay. pic.twitter.com/yzVU21jyqr
— NYC DOT (@NYC_DOT) January 2, 2020
There is no word yet on when work to reconfigure the meters will be done.
The DOT is discussing what to do about possible ticketed drivers with the city department of finance.