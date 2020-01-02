



The 13-year-old boy facing charges in the stabbing death of a Barnard College student was back in court.

Eighteen-year-old Tessa Majors was stabbed multiple times in Morningside Park back on Dec. 11.

Police say the 13-year-old admitted to being in the park with two other teenagers, but says he was not the person who stabbed Majors.

His case is being heard in family court.

Police have questioned two 14-year-old boys – including one the teen claims was responsible for the brutal killing – but they have not been charged at this point.

Investigators say DNA evidence could make or break the case. According to police, Majors fought back, reportedly biting her killer. CBS2’s Dave Carlin reports that 14-year-old stabbing suspect may have given DNA to attorneys that could be used to try to match what was found at the scene.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.